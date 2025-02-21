Kestra Investment Management LLC Invests $98,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,087.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,712,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,983 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $109,396,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 674.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,122,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,625 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,188.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,421,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $818,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,471,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

