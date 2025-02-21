Kestra Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 29,210 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDMO opened at $73.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.11. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $55.68 and a 12-month high of $74.53.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.