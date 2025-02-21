Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,738 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 55.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 2,775.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CROX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CROX opened at $108.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

