Kestra Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

