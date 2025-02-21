Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,155 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,183,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,609,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,289,000 after buying an additional 4,970,467 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 394.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,452,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,908,000 after buying an additional 1,956,138 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,378,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,679,000 after acquiring an additional 767,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $26,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This represents a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Shares of KDP opened at $33.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

