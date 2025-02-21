Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Roth Mkm

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $6.75 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of KGEI opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $300.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.02. Kolibri Global Energy has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Kolibri Global Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kolibri Global Energy by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its stake in Kolibri Global Energy by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 9,739,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

