Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $206.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRYS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

KRYS stock opened at $182.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $107.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.18.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $4,119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,475,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,195,835.96. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

