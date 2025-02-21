KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Brent C. Bruun Sells 3,530 Shares

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) CEO Brent C. Bruun sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $20,509.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,805.19. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KVH Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $6.16.

Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,384,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 89,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in KVH Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

