Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.09% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Owlet stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. Owlet has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $83.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, insider Jonathan Harris sold 16,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $73,153.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,345.65. This represents a 5.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,254 shares of company stock worth $111,558. Insiders own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owlet by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Owlet by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Owlet by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.

