Lakeside Advisors INC. Sells 350 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lakeside Advisors INC. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.17 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

