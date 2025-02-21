Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.010-6.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.40.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.99. 130,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,098. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $107.22 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.31.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.