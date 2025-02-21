Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 34,629 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 2.2% of Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,564 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9,522.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,022,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,195,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after purchasing an additional 796,494 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.87 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

