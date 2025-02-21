Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 374 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

