Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $269.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.81 and a fifty-two week high of $277.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
