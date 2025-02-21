Lane & Associates LLC Has $443,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Timonier Family Office LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $246.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.57.

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

