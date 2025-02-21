Lane & Associates LLC Invests $208,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $270.99 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $187.05 and a twelve month high of $271.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.48 and its 200-day moving average is $244.82.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

