Lane & Associates LLC Sells 242 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $425.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

