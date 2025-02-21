Lane & Associates LLC Sells 457 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,342.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Barclays upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average of $114.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.41 and a 1-year high of $124.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

