Leerink Partnrs Has Positive Outlook for AXSM Q1 Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.48). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.26) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $129.15 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $134.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after buying an additional 27,534 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

