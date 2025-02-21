Leerink Partnrs Issues Optimistic Forecast for HALO Earnings

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,799.30. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

