Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Acquires 701 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 40,317.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 726,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,361,000 after buying an additional 724,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $349.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $282.09 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

