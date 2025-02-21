Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE BWG opened at $8.47 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Gold’s Ascent: Can Miners and ETFs Take Investors to $3,000?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Medtronic’s Expansion Gains Momentum—Time for a Market Shift?
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.