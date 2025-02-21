Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE BWG opened at $8.47 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.