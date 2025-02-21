Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BWG)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE BWG opened at $8.47 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More

Dividend History for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG)

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.