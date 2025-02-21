Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.89%.
Lenovo Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS LNVGY traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 60,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,432. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lenovo Group
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.