Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.89%.

OTCMKTS LNVGY traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 60,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,432. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

