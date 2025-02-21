Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.60.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LECO

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $211.64 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $169.51 and a 1 year high of $261.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.18.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.