Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 890 ($11.24) and last traded at GBX 877.54 ($11.09), with a volume of 567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 862 ($10.89).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 819.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 779.47. The company has a market capitalization of £175.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 2,484 ($31.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Lindsell Train Investment Trust had a net margin of 82.49% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

Insider Activity at Lindsell Train Investment Trust

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

In other news, insider Michael Lindsell acquired 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £734.44 ($927.91) per share, with a total value of £29,377.60 ($37,116.36). Insiders have bought 340 shares of company stock valued at $27,414,885 over the last three months. 48.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.