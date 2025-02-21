Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $18.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Lipocine worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

