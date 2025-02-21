Litchfield Hills Research Weighs in on LSAK Q1 Earnings

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Lesaka Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LSAK opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lesaka Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.41). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,807,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

Featured Stories

