LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04, Zacks reports. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. LKQ updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.400-3.700 EPS.

LKQ Stock Down 1.7 %

LKQ stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.05. 893,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,809. LKQ has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $53.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,356.68. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $781,500. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

