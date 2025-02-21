Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.6% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $436.47 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $419.70 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $471.01 and a 200-day moving average of $529.69.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

