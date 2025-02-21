Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.27. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 46,000 shares traded.

Lucara Diamond Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

