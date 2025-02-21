M Financial Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,987 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

M Financial Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF comprises about 1.8% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WOOD stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The company has a market capitalization of $249.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.17.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.