Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Announces Earnings Results

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $254.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.15 million. Manchester United updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Manchester United Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MANU traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $14.49. 19,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MANU. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Manchester United

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.