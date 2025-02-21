Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Marine Petroleum Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years.

MARPS opened at $4.03 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $170 billion during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 63.53% and a return on equity of 63.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

