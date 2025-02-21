Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Marine Petroleum Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years.
Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
MARPS opened at $4.03 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MARPS
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marine Petroleum Trust
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- These 3 Defensive Retail Stocks Are Outpacing the Market
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.