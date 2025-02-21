Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $184.51 and last traded at $179.93, with a volume of 107652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.36.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.40.

The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Masimo by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 190,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 77,775 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Masimo by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 51,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 41,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 3,530.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 86,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 84,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

