Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.300-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Materion also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.30-5.70 EPS.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. Materion has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $139.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 343.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Materion

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.21%.

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $81,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,343.68. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.