Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 698 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,321,000 after buying an additional 398,676 shares in the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $265.42 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.12.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.30.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

