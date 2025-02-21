Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 377 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $366.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $411.27 and a 200-day moving average of $386.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.