Mattern Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,743,000 after buying an additional 168,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 33,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FRT stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $95.97 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

