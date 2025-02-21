Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,847 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:O opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.10. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

