Mattern Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,192,000. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,123,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.35.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

