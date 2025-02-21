Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 4,874 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mattern Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EMR opened at $124.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $96.62 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.40.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

