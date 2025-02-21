Matthew J. Zimpfer Sells 40,800 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $1,636,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 204,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,186,134.30. The trade was a 16.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CNO traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $39.81. 602,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,160. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,899,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,676,000 after buying an additional 107,589 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 116,617 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 62,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

