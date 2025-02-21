MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Trading Down 11.2% – Time to Sell?

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report) was down 11.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $26.23. Approximately 141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 11.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.