Maxim Group Has Lowered Expectations for NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock Price

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Maxim Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.48% from the stock’s previous close.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVEE

NV5 Global Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 480,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.46 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $401,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $915,326.72. This trade represents a 30.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cercano Management LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 3,925,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,958,000 after buying an additional 2,654,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,875,000 after buying an additional 2,793,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,514,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,370,000 after buying an additional 1,901,998 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,147,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,456,000 after buying an additional 1,639,014 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,632,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.