McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 164.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $79.25 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $65.72 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Read Our Latest Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.