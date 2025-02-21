McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.68 and traded as high as C$2.76. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$2.66, with a volume of 65,957 shares traded.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at McCoy Global

In other news, Director Katherine Lynne Demuth bought 12,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.24 per share, with a total value of C$28,600.99. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

