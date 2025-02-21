McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,391 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.2% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MCD opened at $302.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.51. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The company has a market capitalization of $217.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,106 shares of company stock worth $6,368,814 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Profile



McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

