Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $93.08.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,921,367,000 after purchasing an additional 754,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,509,155,000 after acquiring an additional 520,027 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,203,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,310,000 after acquiring an additional 571,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,085,000 after acquiring an additional 574,055 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,443,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,278,000 after acquiring an additional 372,168 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

