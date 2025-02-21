MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 66948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGTX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MeiraGTx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

MeiraGTx Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of $552.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other MeiraGTx news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $150,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,166.63. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 35,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $231,878.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,026,309.94. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MeiraGTx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

