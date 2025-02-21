Metaverse Stocks To Consider – February 21st

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and PowerUp Acquisition are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to shares in companies that are directly involved in the creation, growth, and maintenance of the “metaverse”, a virtual reality space where users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users. These companies primarily include tech and gaming companies, who are often engaged in activities like virtual reality, augmented reality, and digital real estate. Investing in metaverse stocks is one way investors can potentially profit from the growth of this emerging technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.30 on Friday, reaching $136.81. 95,746,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,471,063. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $18.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $366.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $229.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.77. Accenture has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $398.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $50.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,058. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.82. Globant has a 52-week low of $151.68 and a 52-week high of $238.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of NYSE SKM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 119,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. SK Telecom has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $24.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKM

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

Shares of NASDAQ PWUP traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 255,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373. PowerUp Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWUP

Featured Articles